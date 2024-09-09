8.4 C
Gov Bala Mohammed Swears-In 3 New Commissioners, CSO

N/East
Gov Bala Mohammed seeks FG intervention in 5 LGA affected by flooding
Gov Bala Mohammed seeks FG intervention in 5 LGA affected by flooding

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has swon inn three new Commissioners and chief security adviser into the state cabinet.

They’re Hajiya Zainab Baban Takko – Bauchi LGA, Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam – Dambam LGA, Eng. Mohammed Abdulkadir – Itas Gadau LGA and AIG Dr Ahmed Abdurrahman – Kirfi LGA as Chief Security Adviser.
In her vote of thanks on behalf of the newly sworn-in Commissioners, thank the Governor for given them yet another opportunity to served under his administration and promised not to disappoint him.
She assured the Governor and good people of Bauchi that they’ll deploy all the necessary machinesim in terms of wisdom, resource and energy to deliver on the mandate towards achieving the desire objectives of the Executive Governor “My Bauchi Project”,.
In his speech, Governor Bala Mohammed congratulated the newly sworn-in Council members and charged them to lift upto the espectations.
The governor said the three vaccum of vacancies positions of the Commissioners was as a result of voluntary retirement, death of the former Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, late Ahmed Aliyu Jalam, while the Commissioner of Health was been dropped
Governor Mohammed however announced their portfolio as Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam was appointed Commissioner of Health, Mrs Zainab Baban Takko, Ministry of Women Affairs and Eng. Mohammed Abdulkadir, Ministry of Commerce and AIG Dr Ahmed Abdurrahman will head the position if the Chief Security Adviser.
Our correspondent reports that the newly council members immediately took oaths of office and allegiance into their respective offices.
