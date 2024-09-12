8.4 C
New York
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Ebonyi Govt To Procure 20 Buses To Ease Residents’ Transportation

S/East
Strike: Gov Nwifuru Threatens Sack/Replacement of Workers
Nwifuru Gov

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki
The Government of Ebonyi state under Rt. Hon. Bldr Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has approved the purchase of 20 new buses to ease the transportation of Ebonyians in the state.
The Hon. Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Engr. Jude Okpor, disclosed this during a press briefing held in his office, Abakaliki.
Comm. Okpor explained that the approval for the new buses is also to boost the services of the state transport company, Ebotrans.
Okpor said, “Following the application made by the Honourable Commissioner for Transport and Special Projects for the procurement of more buses for easy movement/transportation of Ebonyi people within and outside the state, the Council approved the purchase of twenty (20) buses.
“This is also government’s premeditated step towards boosting the services of the state transport company, EBOTRANS.
- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
State2State Organize 2-Day Review of MTSS For Priority Sectors in Ebonyi
Next article
Ebonyi To Host Half International Marathon Competition

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Breaking News: DP LG, Ward EXCO Dismiss Purported Expulsion Of Ugochinyere, says He is still a strong PDP member.

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.