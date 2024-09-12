Ebonyi Govt To Procure 20 Buses To Ease Residents’ Transportation

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Government of Ebonyi state under Rt. Hon. Bldr Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has approved the purchase of 20 new buses to ease the transportation of Ebonyians in the state.

The Hon. Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Engr. Jude Okpor, disclosed this during a press briefing held in his office, Abakaliki.

Comm. Okpor explained that the approval for the new buses is also to boost the services of the state transport company, Ebotrans.

Okpor said, “Following the application made by the Honourable Commissioner for Transport and Special Projects for the procurement of more buses for easy movement/transportation of Ebonyi people within and outside the state, the Council approved the purchase of twenty (20) buses.

“This is also government’s premeditated step towards boosting the services of the state transport company, EBOTRANS.