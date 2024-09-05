8.4 C
BREAKING: Soludo Sacks Anambra's Obidiegwu, Appoints Delta Man as New MD of ABS

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mr. Christopher Osemedua Molokwu has been appointed as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS).

The Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime announced this in a statement to newsmen on Thursday.

According to him, the appointment of Molokwu, who hails from Delta state as the new ABS Boss takes immediate effect, as he takes over from the former MD, Mr. Chido Obidiegwu, who hails from Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The statement reads: “The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has approved the replacement of Mr. Chido Obidiegwu as the Managing Director of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) with the appointment of Mr. Christopher Osemedua Molokwu, as the new Managing Director of ABS. The new appointment takes immediate effect

“Mr. Molokwu who hails from Delta State brings to the role a wealth of experience as a seasoned media practitioner and an accomplished broadcaster with a demonstrated history of excellence in the media production industry.

“His career spans over 16 years, during which he has garnered vast expertise in strategic planning, customer service, event management, and social media.

“Prior to his appointment, Mr. Molokwu served as the Programs Manager at Wazobia FM Onitsha and as Head of Sports at Steam Broadcasting Limited (96.9 Cool FM).

“A product of the University of Benin, where he earned a degree in English Language and Literature, Mr. Molokwu is a member of the Institute of Disaster Management and Control, as well as an Associate Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

“His leadership and professional skills in media management, community engagement, and social services make him well-positioned to lead ABS into a new era of growth and innovation.

“While thanking Mr. Obidiegwu for his services as the former MD of ABS and wishing him well in his future endeavours, Mr. Governor also commends the new MD to key into the administration’s vision of transforming Anambra into a livable and prosperous state.”

