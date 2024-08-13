8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
‘Your Resignation Is Invalid, I Did Not Renew Your Tenure’ – Uzodinma Trade Words With Orie Over ISOPADEC

S/East
Over 30 Monarchs Elect Yet To Receive Staff Of Office, Fifty Communities Lobby For Recognition In Imo
Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

The governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has revealed that his friend and associate, Chief Charles Orie did not resigned from his position as the MD of Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC).

In a press statement signed by Declan Emelumba, the State commissioner for information and strategy, the governor argued that Charles Orie’s resignation is invalid, stating the fact that his administration did not renew Orie’s tenure which started in the year 2020.

Recall that Charles Orie resigned his appointment yesterday, Monday through a letter addressed to the governor of Imo State and made available to journalists in Owerri.

Uzodinma’s statement read in full; “The attention of the Imo State Government has been drawn to news circulating in the media space that the erstwhile Chairman of Imo State Oil Producing Communities Development Commission (ISOPADEC) resigned from his position.

That information is false and misleading. Chief Charles Orie’s tenure as chairman of the Commission had long expired, and His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State, did not renew it.

In that regard, he could not have resigned from a non-existent position since his tenure was not renewed.

While the State Government has no issue with Chief Charles Orie, it is necessary to put the records straight so as not to mislead members of the public.

The truth of the matter, therefore, is that Chief Charles Orie’s tenure as chairman of ISOPADEC was not renewed. He, therefore, could not have resigned.

Signed

Hon Declan Emelumba
Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation, and Strategy”

