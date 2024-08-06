8.4 C
Ten Years After, Anambra Local Govt Election May Hold Soon, As Soludo Inaugurates ANSIEC Board

Politics

Published:

Reading time: 3 min.
By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The much-awaited local government election in Anambra State may eventually be held under the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, following the strategic steps so far taken by the Governor towards setting the stage for the election.

The last local government election in Anambra was had over years ago in the twilight of former Governor Peter Obi’s administration in early 2014. Before that of 2014, the last local government election in the state was conducted in 1998, while other attempts to conduct another one met brick walls, such as the attempts made on December 4, 2004, February 2005, November 2011, October 5, 2013, December 14, 2013, and December 21, 2013; before it was finally conducted on January 11, 2014.

And, since then, there has not been any other local government election conducted in the state, for over ten years now.

However, Governor Soludo, having pledged to conduct local government elections during his inauguration in 2022, appears to have started walking the talk as usual, following his recent steps towards fulfilling that pledge, the most recent of which is his inauguration of the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC).

The Governor had on May 28, 2024, sent an executive bill to the state House of Assembly for a law to reestablish the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) whose staff have remained redundant for many years. The ANSIEC Bill was, on May 30th, 2024, passed into law by the State House of Assembly.

In furtherance of that, the Governor, on June, signed the Anambra State Electoral Law, 2024, into Law; while on July 30, he sent the names of the ANSIEC Board members to the State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation. The Board members were confirmed by the House during plenary on July 31, after they were screened by the House Screening Committee.

To cap up the formation process, Governor Soludo, on Tuesday, August 6, inaugurated the newly constituted six-man ANSIEC Board, led by Magistrate Chinelo Genevieve Osakwe as the Chairperson.

Other members of the Board include: Mrs. Bernardine Obande FCA (Member), Barr. Osita Cyril Igbokwe (Member), Sir Chinedu Anthony Nnalue (Member), Helen Ifeyinwa Umeh (Member), and Mr. John Emeka Okeke (Member).

The terms of reference of the Board, it was gathered, include organising, undertaking, and supervising all elections and matters pertaining to elections to the elective offices in the Local Government councils in the State, among others.

As contained under paragraph (a) (1) of Anambra Electoral Law 2024, the functions of the Commission shall include the division of the area of the Local Government, into such number of wards or constituencies as are prescribed by law for the purpose of the elections to be conducted by the Commission, among others.

Inaugurating the Board on Tuesday at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, Prof. Soludo reminded them that the rest of the job was in their hands.

“During my swearing-in, I made it very clear that as soon as we got all the institutions and structures in place, we were going to conduct local government elections.

“We took quite a while to put together the Anambra State Electoral Law and it is that law that created the ANSIEC which was inaugurated today.

“So, the rest of the job is in your hands and you need to get to work immediately.

“The people are expectant to hear you announce when you are ready to conduct local government elections.

“I think I have done my own part,” the governor said

Also announcing this on his social media handles shortly after performing the function, Governor Soludo said the team would play a crucial role in setting the stage for local government elections and ensuring the smooth, peaceful, and transparent conduct of polls in Anambra State.

He wrote: “Today, I inaugurated the newly constituted Board of the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) led by its Chairperson, Magistrate Chinelo Genevieve Osakwe.

“Their confirmation by the State Assembly paved the way for fulfilling one of the key promises I made to Ndi Anambra.

“This team will play a crucial role in setting the stage for local government elections and ensuring the smooth, peaceful, and transparent conduct of polls in our beloved Anambra State…”

