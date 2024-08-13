Fmr Gov Darius debunked social media reports on alleged plans to decamp to APC

By Adi Angyu

Former governor of Taraba State Darius Dickson Ishaku has debunked social media report on alleged plans to dump the People’s Democratic party (PDP) to the All progressive Congress (APC).

The former governor of Taraba State said his attention hasbeen drawn to the report by some social media outfits that arrangements have been concluded for him and his supporters to join APC at the state level.

Darius made the clarification through a telephone conversation with our reporter on Tuesday .

He explained that he just returned from outside the country where he has been receiving treatment and has not been in touch with happenings around the political space in the country for a while.

“I wish to put the record straight for the sake of peace, unity and development of our dear party PDP as well as my supporters” he said.

He stated that the said report which went viral on social media on alleged plans to dump PDP is not only false but malicious, unfounded and misleading, as I speak to you now, the fact still remains that I am a card carrying member and a stakeholder of PDP and have no plans to decamp.

He appealed to journalist, to always double checked their facts and balance their story on issues before going for publication.

” To my noble Journalist , we ought to differentiate between facts and fictions or be slow to comment on issues related to personalities for the integrity of their media outfits” he stressed.