8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Fmr Gov Darius debunked social media reports on alleged plans to decamp to APC

N/East
Former Governor Darius debunked social media reports on alleged plans to decamp to APC
Former Governor Darius debunked social media reports on alleged plans to decamp to APC

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Adi Angyu

Former governor of Taraba State Darius Dickson Ishaku has debunked social media report on alleged plans to dump the People’s Democratic party (PDP) to the All progressive Congress (APC).

The former governor of Taraba State said his attention hasbeen drawn to the report by some social media outfits that arrangements have been concluded for him and his supporters to join APC at the state level.

Darius made the clarification through a telephone conversation with our reporter on Tuesday .

He explained that he just returned from outside the country where he has been receiving treatment and has not been in touch with happenings around the political space in the country for a while.

READ ALSO  Soldiers Enforcing Curfew In Bauchi Open Fire On Residents, Kill 5 Injure 8 

“I wish to put the record straight for the sake of peace, unity and development of our dear party PDP as well as my supporters” he said.

He stated that the said report which went viral on social media on alleged plans to dump PDP is not only false but malicious, unfounded and misleading, as I speak to you now, the fact still remains that I am a card carrying member and a stakeholder of PDP and have no plans to decamp.

He appealed to journalist, to always double checked their facts and balance their story on issues before going for publication.

” To my noble Journalist , we ought to differentiate between facts and fictions or be slow to comment on issues related to personalities for the integrity of their media outfits” he stressed.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
APGA, Labour Party Fight Dirty Over Anambra LG Poll
Next article
Officials at UN Security Council push for a permanent seat for Africa

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Don't bring bad politics in the creation of livestock Ministry - Bodejo appeal to Politicians

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.