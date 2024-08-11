Don’t bring bad politics in the creation of livestock Ministry – Bodejo appeal to Politicians

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The National Leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural association,Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo

has appeal to politicians not to bring bad Politics in the creation of new live stock Ministry.

Bodejo said this today, when he interacted with newsmen in Bauchi, He said we dont know why whenever the government of the day intend to do something that will improve the living standard of Fulani some people used to attacked and politicise it as if Fulani are not Nigerians.

He appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint a quintessential leader,Technocrat and God fearing person to lead the newly created Ministry of Livestock Development .

National leader said that the ministry will explore potential in the livestock sector as well as end the perennial clashes between pastoralists and farmers in Nigeria.

“The bold step took by Tinubu is a clear indication of the government’s recognition of the pivotal role that livestock farming plays in our nation’s economy, culture, and social fabric,”

Bodejo said for more than a decade he wrote several letters to past presidents Yar’adua, Jonathan, Buhari requested them to establish the new ministry of Livestock and President Tinubu is the one who took the bold step to create the ministry.

He praised the government’s efforts to address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by livestock farmers and pastoralists. “We anticipate that the ministry will foster a more robust and supportive environment, promoting global best practices and introducing modern techniques that will revolutionise the sector,”

Bodejo said “We believe that with the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development, the government has demonstrated its commitment to addressing the needs of livestock farmers and pastoralists.”

He called on all state governors to create ministry of livestock in their state.

The National leader of the group commended the security agencies’ efforts in fighting insecurity and urged them to adopt more proactive and non-kinetic strategies. “We call on the government and security agencies to prioritise the welfare and protection of pastoralists who often find themselves vulnerable to attacks and conflicts,”

He advised Fulani to be law abiding and advised them to stop selling their cows to resolve disputes instead they should report any happenings between them and law enforcement agents or communities to Miyetti Allah chairman in their state

Bodejo assured their commitment to supporting initiatives that promote peace, security, and sustainable development. “Together, we can overcome our challenges and create a future of prosperity and harmony for all,”

The State Chairman of the group Alhaji Muhammadu Hussaini said the ministry is not for Fulani alone but is for all people rearing birds and animals.

He advised all stakeholders in the agric business to join hands together to support the Federal Government’s proposal to create the Ministry of Livestock Development in the country.

Hussaini said the livestock reform would open up new opportunities to benefit farmers, herders, processors and distributors in the livestock-farming value chain and it will only succeed with the collective efforts of members of the committee, drawn from the public and private sectors, state governors and all Nigerians.