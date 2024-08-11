Benue Govt, Stakeholders to develop strategic policy to tackle Climate Change

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

As part of efforts to tackle climate change in Benue state, the state government in collaboration with critical stakeholders have convened a meeting to develop strategies for a sustainable Benue environment.

The meeting, which was convene Director General of the Benue State Council for Climate Change, Dr. Daniel Mailumo, in collaboration with the Bureau for International Cooperation and Development (BICD), Friday on August 9, 2024, in Makurdi, had in attendance stakeholders, donors, and partners from across the state.

The event facilitated by the Head of Compliance and Legal Services, BICD, Barr. Ori Adam-Onum, focused on strategy formulation for climate change and develop a comprehensive strategic framework.

The aim was to enhance collaboration and coordination, ultimately leading to the creation of a robust Climate Change Policy that aligns with global best practices and drives Benue State’s agenda on environmental sustainability.

Welcoming participants to the meeting, the Director General of BICD, Leonard-Angelo Viashima, highlighted the proactive steps being taken by the state government saying Governor Hyacinth Alia has already established a committee on Policy Gap Mapping.

He said the committee is tasked with developing policies that will facilitate the implementation of programs and promote sustainable development across Benue State.

The Director General of the Benue State Council for Climate Change, Dr. Daniel Mailumo, in his remarks, stressed the need for collaboration in the drive for a climate change policy.

Mailumo who is leading the team developing a strategic plan for climate change response in state said all hand must be on deck to achieve set goals.

Also speaking, the Acting Director of the Directorate of Climate Change, Mrs. Seember Ugboho, expressed appreciation to the Council and BICD for organizing the meeting emphasizing that the gathering provided a much-needed platform for climate change enthusiasts, MDAs, and NGOs to collaborate on policy development and explore the potential for domesticating state laws on climate change.

The meeting therefore established a Technical Working Group, tasked with driving the formulation of the policy.

Participants also highlighted the need for a stakeholder workshop to facilitate the development of a detailed action plan.