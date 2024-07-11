Sen. Hunkuyi cautions Gov. Uba to empower party executives, members before time runs out

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, who represented Kaduna North Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly, has advised Governor Uba Sani to prioritize the welfare of the APC party executives and its members to prevent them from being influenced by his political opponents.

Hunkuyi made this call on Saturday, 6th July 2024 during the State Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress at Umaru Musa Yar’adua Hall, Murtala Square Kaduna

The senator’s statement comes at a time when supporters of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai are reportedly aligning against the re-election bid of the incumbent Governor for the 2027 elections.

Senator Hunkuyi emphasized the necessity for Governor Uba Sani to safeguard the party executives and members and ensure their allegiance, asserting the governor’s pivotal role as the party’s leader.

He urged those surrounding the governor to provide honest counsel and offer prayers for his success.