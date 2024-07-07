Gov Bala Mohammed Receives Bauchi PDP, Advocates, Admirers

….Attends Dinner Organised to Celebrate National Award

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has engaged with the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bauchi State chapter at the dinner organised to celebrate his receipt of national award.

The session held at Tatari Ali House Abuja had prominent personalities including His Royal Highness, Emir of Bauchi, Alh. (Dr) Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ambassador Iliya Damagun,Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi (Bauchi central), State Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam and Secretary to State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Kashim.

Also present were Professor Elias Suleiman Bogoro and former SGF, Alhaji Mahmood Yayale Ahmed.

Others were Hon. Mansur Manu Soro, Deputy Speaker, BAHA, Hon. Jamilu Dahiru, Chairman, SUBEB, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed.

In their separate remarks, speakers at the dinner congratulated and praised Governor Bala for the award and wished him success in his pursuits.