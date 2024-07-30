Bonta/Ukpute Crisis: NGO Elim CVTC wades in to bring peace, urges youths to drop arms

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

A Non Governmental Organization, Elim Christian Vocational Training Center (Elim CVTC), has waded in to find lasting solution to the crisis between warring Bonta and Ukpute communities in Konshisha and Oju Local Government Areas, (LGAs) of Benue state.

The Organization on Monday, July 29, 2024, hosted stakeholders, including youth leaders, traditional rulers, women and farmers from Bonta and Ukpute to a peaceful meeting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, calling on their youths especially to sheath their swords, lay down arms and embrace peace permanently.

Speaking at the meeting, the participants said the lingering crisis which started since 1997 was renewed on July 5, 2024 and lasted till July 19, 2024, leading to the death of 24 persons after about one year truce due to alleged land trespass, lack of truth about point of boundary demarcation, criminality and payment of taxes to a different local government other than the supposed local government of origin.

During deliberations at the meeting, the communities resolved that there should be no more road blockage and killing of people from both sides on the road.

It was also agreed that the aggrieved actors should cultivate the spirit of forgiveness, love and and embrace peaceful coexistence just as they made intercessory prayers, hugged each other and ate together, demonstrating peace and reconciliation.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the Executive Director Elim CVTC, Mr Emmanuel Egbodo, advised Bonta and Ukpute people to use the Malawi approach in which two warring communities solved their problem by willingly dropping arms to embrace permanent peace without the use of stick approach by the government.

He tasked the stakeholders to go back and preach peace to farmers in their immediate communities as agreed upon at the meeting.

He also called on the entire people of Oju and Konshisha LGAs to pray and support Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration that has been making efforts to restore peace across the state.

He said “We should not stop as a people of Benue state to pray for the state. We have a governor who has been fighting alone all the time to ensure that there is peace and development in Benue State. So, let us comply with whatever the state is doing so that we can see more development and peace will be restored to the state”.

Earlier in his presentation, the President, Society for Peace Studies and Practice and lead facilitator at the peace talk, Mr Nathaniel Awuapila, urged members of the Bonta and Ukpute communities not to allow themselves to be used by manipulators to fight wars so that they will take advantage.

He lamented that no crisis in Benue state has ever been resolved successfully because the affected communities always push it to politicians who use the situation to politik successfully while crisis lingers on.

“The first thing is for the communities to fully understand the causes of the issues around them, the actors, the dynamics in the situation and to also understand the truth, whether there is a manipulative factor that work against them which is making them so fragmented, so divided and unable to work together.

“When people gain knowledge and understand the causes of their problems, they can together, look for sustainable solutions. We are hoping that at this meeting, they are able to identify the causes of their problems and they are able to agree on a way forward.”

He further advised them to be open minded, sincere, honest and identify all the key actors in this situation and make sure that all the key actors are involved in proffering solutions to the problem saying “if you leave one person behind, you can’t find the sustainable peace you are looking for”.