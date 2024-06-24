HOA Alkaleri Local Government Applaud Bauchi Gov.

By Umar Usman Duguri.

The head of Administration as well as the overseer of the oil prospecting local Government Alkaleri local Government area council, Barrister Fatiu, commended Senator Bala Mohamed for multiple initiated and completed project across Bauchi state and a smooth Eid-El-Kabir Celebration in the state.

The Head of Administration made the commendation in a Sallah homage to the Governor addressed to various media outlets and for posterity. According to the him, “The hitch-free Sallah occasion in Bauchi state is the outcome of the of Governor’s commitment, passion for the development and peaceful coexistence that tailored progress simultaneously.

Therefore, the people of the state, particularly Akaleri should be thankful to Allah for having a true leader who is working in Tandem with the yearnings and aspirations of the state.

Fatiu, further enumerated Governor Bala’s some score card in Alkaleri local Government that is standing as a hallmark for the people of the area. According to him, “Your Excellency Sir, Barka da Sallah! May Allah accept our sacrifices! Amen. Your governance style clearly demonstrates your leadership qualities, Transparency, commitment, Dedication, and absolute service to Bauchi state for years.

“We in Alkaleri local Government are proud to associate with You and Your administration for laudable developmental projects statewide, among which are; the Seventy five naira N 75,000.000.00 empowerment grant disbursed to each of the twenty local government of which the beneficiary are youths and women, the construction of 38 district Head’s palace and the provision of vehicle’s to them, construction of Village Head’s too and construction of bye pass in Alkaleri metropolis, construction of Burga in Tafawa Balewa and Duguri in Alkaleri, the Urban Renewal Project, the mass 2500 Housing projects across the three senatorial districts of the state, the Educational transformation, agricultural revolution, coordinated investment anchored on modern techniques”.

Fatui further, prayed for Allah in his infinite mercy grant to continue to guide and protect Governor Bala Mohamed, the wisdom to consolidate on his lofty goals of remodeling Bauchi state in all ramifications for posterity.