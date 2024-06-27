Four Federal medical centre’s cry for shortage of manpower, inadequate funding

Four of the Federal Medical Centre’s of Nguru, Azare, Birnin- Kudu and the Rasheed Shekoni Federal University Teaching Hospital Dutse have decried of shortage of manpower development, inadequate funding, among other predicaments bedeviling the health institutions to the visiting Member’s of the National Assembly House Committee on Health Institution’s during their oversite visit to the Institution’s in Dutse jigawa state.

Briefing the press on their mission to jigawa state, Hon. Gomna said, our mission to jigawa state was to oversite the hospitals take a stock on their budgetary expenditure and implementations, as well identify their constraints with a view to solving them for improve quality service delivery.

The eight member Committee headed by Honorable Amos Gomna Magaji, Representing Zangon- Kataf – Jaba Federal Constituency in Kaduna state were in n jigawa to access the 2023 budget expenditure of these health Institution’s and share their predicaments with a view to profer for a solutions.

According to Hon. Amos Gomna there is the need for federal government to prioritize its health Institution’s, meet their needs adequately in terms of adequate funding, availability of assorted medications, qualify medical personnel who will manned specific departments in these health Institution’s.

On the issues of shortage of manpower, Hon Amos wonder whenever health Institution’s look for a waiver for employment and an arm of a state govt will keep it for many months without responding to it, situation which he said we will say no to such abnormal behavior, and that shall never happen in this country again.

For example this hospital the Rasheed Shekoni Federal University Teaching Hospitals Dutse, an MoU has been signed for over three years now to transfer the staff of the hospital to federal.government but bureaucracy has played it down

” We will make sure that their employment has been regularize. This is because, the National Assembly has budgetted money of the hospitals overhead cost only we don’t know where the problems lies”

During the oversite visit of the eight member health committee, the MD’,s of the two health Institution’s Dr. Adamu Abdullahi Atterwamie of the Birnin-Kudu Federal Medical Centre and his conterpath of Rasheed Shekoni Federal University Teaching Hospitals Dutse have made a presentations in X- raying their 2023 budget commitments in various field, and raising their constraints for a way forward.

The MD Birnin- Kudu Federal Medical Centre state’s, the Management of this hospital will continue to appreciate the effort bring made by the National Assembly for the increase in the personnel needed clinical staff, to provide needed services for Nigerian.

On challenges, Dr. Attawame has cried of huge liability bedeveling the Birnin-Kudu Federal Medical Centre including the one payment of outsourced services for the period of 2017-2021. The hospital has no internal road networking except the 1 km road constructed by the Federal Ministry of Works, shortage of manpower development, and outdated operational equipment’s, since most of the equipment used in the hospital were inherited since the inception of the hospital during the defunct Northern Regional Government.