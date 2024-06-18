8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Fake EFCC Staff Docked for Alleged N1.1million Fraud in Enugu

Crime
Fake EFCC Staff Docked for Alleged N1.1million Fraud in Enugu
Fake EFCC Staff Docked for Alleged N1.1million Fraud in Enugu

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arraigned one Nweke Izuchukwu Jude before Justice Mohammed Garba Umar of the Federal High Court sitting in Independence Layout, Enugu State for allegedly impersonating officers of the EFCC.

Jude was arraigned on two-count charges  bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N1, 100, 000. 00 (One Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira).

One of the Counts reads: “That you, Nweke Izuchukwu Jude, sometime in April 2024, at Enugu, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N1, 100, 000. 00 from one Justin Chidozie Chukwukere when you fraudulently presented yourself as an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, a pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”.

READ ALSO  Another Accident Claims Life, Injures Many in Anambra

The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him. In view of his plea,  EFCC Counsel, Ajobiewe  Rotimi Enitan,  prayed the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded at Enugu State Correctional facility.

However, the defence counsel E. S. Umeojiakor informed the court about a pending bail application before it and prayed that his client be admitted to bail on liberal terms.

Enitan opposed the application

After listening to both sides, the court granted the defendant bail on the following conditions: bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must be resident within jurisdiction of the court. One of the sureties must have a landed property within the jurisdiction and they must be verified by the court Registrar.

READ ALSO  Moment Fake Lawyer Was Arrested While Defending Case inside Anambra Courtroom (video)

The matter was adjourned to October 9, 2024 for trial while the defendant was remanded at Enugu State Correctional facility pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
 Rivers Crisis: Militants, Youths To Take Over Local Councils After Chairmen’s Tenure Ended 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Another Accident Claims Life, Injures Many in Anambra

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports