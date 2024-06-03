Crusade for National Rebirth, Democracy. Let’s Leverage on the Depth of Handshake to Lift Nigeria

By Ralphs Okey Nwosu, National Chairman ADC, being Keynote address on the 76th NEC Meeting of ADC at Nicon Luxury, Abuja, on 28th May 2024.

Protocol.

I want to use this opportunity, dear NEC members, to commend your spirit. When we fixed this meeting, knowing the severity of things, the burden we face, and the uncertainties surrounding our daily living, many would assume that by now members of ADC would be tired and ready to submit to the state capture or have submitted to the temptation to Japa, but here we are in high spirits. Sure, things are bad.

I am gladdened that despite all the many challenges, you like myself, have resolved to soldier on. I feel encouraged by your staying power and the courage to go the extra mile. Times of great turmoil bring up the true patriots. I join the national secretary in welcoming you. Welcome my dear colleagues. Nation-building could be daunting. Let’s be soldiers for Democracy and country. True patriots with ADC DNA have no options than to pick up the country from the brink and further destruction and near irrelevancy to where we deserve to be. Well done ADC.

On the state of the nation, I believe Nigerians know the truth about their government and country. Only a few still live in denial. The bible verse “My father chastised you with whips, but I will chastise you with scorpions” captures our situation under the APC-led government of the last nine years. As I have often said, it is irreconcilable that a democratically elected government will on day one impose hardship on the people. To increase the price of any commodity by over 400 percent from day one by a new administration is not only callous, it is cruel, dangerous, and evil, it shows the mind and heart of the Presidency and elected officials of the day and their advisers.

The consequence of this policy gaffe can only be imagined. I pray that our scholars, researchers, and various data mapping organizations will be able to show the morbidity, mortality, poverty, loan defaults, business closures, insecurity, and quantum of investment blockages (local and foreign) that singular action has caused. The hospital records alone cannot give the morbidity or mortality; many of our people cannot pay hospital bills or the transportation to get near the hospitals either. Not even the overflowing morgue records.

Many families are so impoverished that they can neither afford the transportation cost to take their sick ones to the hospital, many cannot afford the hospital bills while many more cannot pay mortuary bills or afford the funeral costs. Party leaders, I do not need to tell you that our people live in despair.

The policy flops are too many and have set all tiers, arms and agencies of government on fire alert while our fire brigades are in comatose. That has resulted in policy summersault at every stage of President Tinubu’s led government. The economy is in shambles. The monetary framework of the Central Bank of Nigeria can no longer be trusted to stabilize the Naira as our foreign reserve has been depleted to rock bottom. The administration goes cap in hand looking for investors and loans. But the environmental condition is damning.

The security situation is awful. Bandits still occupy many Local governments and farm areas. Kidnapping for ransom and other vices are rampant. The streets are not safe. Transportation is grinding to a halt; either by air or road. The road infrastructure, security situation and cost of petroleum discourage road travels. The airports are becoming ghost and isolated areas also.

The states and local councils are no different. The governors operate in octopus style, holding onto everything like imperial majesties. The political landscape is depressing. Elected government officials and their appointees seem to be living in Wonderland in nauseating opulence and treachery.

What the Tinubu and APC conundrum should teach us is that there is no John-Wayne approach to leadership. Nation building is a process. It could be complex and complicated, therefore it needs discerning minds, strategy and pooling together. There is nothing magical about it. The processes, systems and principles underlying democracy and good governance in our country have been thoroughly bruised. The ethical compass within the entire labyrinth of the nation’s ecosystem is wobbly.

It behooves us to begin a thorough reconstruction process. We must not wait till we win the next election, if we take that disposition, we cannot do it, and may never get there. We should begin now by every action we take.

Let me shock us.

President Tinubu is not to blame entirely, this tragedy has been brewing for many years. He only exacerbates it mindlessly. Tinubu thinks that Machiavellian and John Wayne is a smart way to statecraft. Some of us blame INEC, but I disagree. INEC staff have suffered more fatalities in this democratic dispensation than ever before. In Kano state in 2019, an electoral umpire and the entire family were burnt alive for disagreeing to do the bidding of politicians. The recorded incidents of such deaths are many. Elected government officials have waylaid INEC officials with tugs and guns. Not many of us stood up for them. The men and ladies of the judiciary, are exempted also. Many of them enthusiastically watch us maneuver as mavericks to power and have seen their hopes dashed, because no sooner the Nigerian Politician got to office than the looting began. So who do you trust, when you adjudicate between two thieves (politicians)? This may appear hash, but could be interrogated. My gut tells me that most institutions and government agent will rise to the occasion when all stakeholders stand together with authenticity.

The business elites and politicians in Nigeria are the culprits; unfortunately, this includes all of us, either by acts of commission or omission. The opportunism in most of us is beyond reason.

Our party members I must observe are exceptions; the men and women in ADC are catalysts and change champions. We inspire each other by our motivationband commitment, never tgive up spirits. We have built a party with the DNA of great values of inclusion, integrity and leadership. We have been bullied by the systems and some maverick pretenders but we are standing strong. We have always opened our doors to others. I appeal to us, we must keep the door opened up wider at this time. The job of rescuing this country has become truly urgent and requires more hands. We have started this move. NWC had mandated all our party men and women to look out for groups and persons whose desires and vision are in close alignment with ours. We have found a good number; political parties, significant groups and individuals. The process is gathering momentum because our country is in a desperate state. The door remains wide open, we shall discriminate against no one because of the past. But all must commit to the new way of missionary service to fatherland.

With a handshake, we can unify Nigeria. With Handshake the continent of Africa can become one global force. With Handshake we can get the rest of the world to deal with us in a most respectable and collaborative manner. The founding of our party was grounded on the brotherhood, sisterhood of common humanity, all inherent in the philosophical grid of Handshake.

The modern person is wise. The truth is that it depends on how political leaders think and deploy their minds. In ADC we remain undaunted that with a mindful working of the head and the heart we can solve the majority of our national problems and in fact global problems with HANDSHAKE. My very dear colleagues of ADC, may I employ us all to embrace the Handshake across Nigeria crusade for our sake and the sake of Nigeria. With warmth in the Handshake signalong the mindful alliance of the heart and head, the leadership to transform the nation, dignify our Continent, leverage our common humanity, and assure a more robust and respectful bilateral and multilateral relationship across the globe. Yes, we can.

The ADC Summit, Kaduna 2024 which harped more on party structures strengthening and building alliances, coalitions, collaborations and great possibility of merger, witnessed the coming together of 23 political parties, civil society groups and associations. Amongst the decisions reached is the need to work assiduously together for 2027. The conversations are ongoing and I can assure you that if we continue to take the right steps over 50 political parties and organizations will come on board. We have called the NEC to review and give ourselves a mandate to deepen all discussions to bring about a mega force to ensure that our country is restored to a dignified path. ADC must stand for Nigeria as a result we must be ready to make all the sacrifices.

Recall we had mandated the conflict resolution committee to resolve all issues. They are doing a great job. The manifestation shows in Edo where our governorship candidate is polling well. In River State and Bayelsa, I am glad to report that all our people are working together. I am sure that other states will come along. The Conflict resolution team is concluding their work in July, by which time I believe that every well-meaning member will be back in the fold. ADC – Arise.

Leaders are most effective when they always keep open the learning windows and opportunities. The Abuja Retreat of yesterday is amongst the different ADC knowledge-building windows. I must mention again that more opportunities have opened up to ADC than any other party. This June, I will be going to special Democratic Party caucusing events in Atlanta, and Washington DC. Alhaji Ibrahim will travel to China for a 3-week course sponsored by the Chinese government. In 2023, Ms. Ifenla gained 3 very important fellowship opportunities taking her to South Africa, the USA, and Europe, while Hauwa went on another Chinese government-sponsored program for 4 weeks, the former youth Leader Barr Maurice went to various programs to represent Nigeria and Africa. A lot of workshops and training are happening at the state and Zonal levels. ADC – Arise and Shine.

With this NEC meeting, we should refocus our organization to take the deserved position of number one in the Nigeria rejuvenation journey. We have been through our valley seasons and right now, with the current spirit, the trajectory is well-sharpened for Nigeria to Arise and Shine. The ADC Global campus project is a vital institutional structure that we must commit to put in place to signpost our legacy as a credible, forward liiking, and transformational party. I plead that we all commit to accomplishing this project in a good time. The party is the foundational democratic institution, those who regard the party as a ‘Special Purpose Monluè’ are not builders and must be discountenanced. Changing our mental frames and understanding the complexities of the systems at play is critical. My dear ADC NEC members let us show our mastery of the Nigerian political space and save our country. Enough is enough. Sure we can. ADC Arise and Shine Nigeria.

We shall build peace, unity, and complete harmony with our symbolic empathetic HANDSHAKE. Therefore, we shall pledge to arise from this NEC with clear understanding and commitment to foist Handshake across Nigeria, across the continent, and for global harmony and make it our Mantra for leading. As ADC members, we must be soldiers for democracy and country and missionary patriots. May we arise with handshake and love in our heart lift our country with the Chorus Arise and Shine Nigeria.

God bless you all. God bless ADC. God Bless Nigeria.

Ralphs Okey Nwosu

National Chairman ADC.