BREAKING: Cutix Cables Founder Reportedly Dies Few Months After His Birthday

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Information reaching 247UREPORTS has it that the Founder of Cutix Cables and Wire, Engr. Gilbert Ajulu Uzodike (OON) is dead.

Although information is still sketchy about the circumstances surrounding his death, it was gathered that the Nnewi-born business mogul and philanthropist passed away in the early hours of today, June 7, just a few months after his birthday that was marked on March 25.

Born 79 years ago, the industrialist, who hailed from Ndi-Ogbe Otolo, Nnewi, was also the Founder of the defunct Adtec Limited and Adswitch Plc.

His brand, the Cutix Cables, founded in 1981, is known for manufacturing and marketing electrical, automobile, and telecommunication wires, cables, and related products, as well as production of aluminum twist cables, armoured cables, bare aluminum conductor, flexible or auto cables, and regular cables.

Until his death, Chief Uzodike, was revered to be one of the most successful or the richest Igbo businessmen who distinguished himself in the manufacturing sector.