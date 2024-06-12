Bauchi Civil Service Commission suspends three senior officers over serious misconduct

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Civil Service Commission (CSC) has suspended three senior officers in the State Civil Service for an act of serious misconduct bordering on breach of trust, forgery and misappropriation which is contrary to the provisions of Public Service Regulations 0327 (a) and (b).

In a statement by the Commission’s Information Officer, Saleh Umar, said the suspension was deliberated on and approved during the Commission’s 21st plenary session held on 11th June, 2024 at it’s Conference Hall.

Those suspended were Yakubu Muhammad, Chief Accountant GL.14 with the Ministry of Health, Surajo Shehu Ilela, Principal Executive Officer (acct) with the State Treasury Department and Umar Muhammad Misau an Acting Assistant Chief Administrative Officer G L.13.

Adding that with the Establishment and Servicom Matters Bereau, whose acting appointment was withdrawn during the plenary thus he will maintain his substantive rank of Principal Administrative Officer on Grade Level-12 pending the conclusion of further investigation.

Also during the sitting the Commission confirmed the appointment of substantive State Librarian on Grade Level 17 and 1 Director Engineering Services. Also confirmed were four acting Directors, two acting Deputy Directors of Administration and Human Resource were considered and approved.

Similarly the Commission approved the confirmation of two officers as acting Chief Administrative officer on Grade Level 14 and Principal Administrative officer on Grade Level-12 respectively.

The statement further said all the submissions were from the Office of the State Head of Civil Service.

In his remarks at the end of the plenary session, the Chairman of the Commission Alh. Abubakar Usman IION, Madakin Bunun Bauchi, charged the Appointees to lead exemplary lives, exhibit good conduct, worth of emulation by dedication, loyalty and adhere to the rules and regulations as well as established circulars as guidance in the discharge of their responsibilities to reciprocate the kind gesture of the present purposeful Administration of His Excellency the State Governor Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, Kauran Bauchi, Jagaban Katagum for the progress and development of the State.