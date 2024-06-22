Angel, Obi, Others Present as Actor Amaechi Muonagor Begins Final Journey in His Hometown, Anambra (Videos)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The late Nollywood Star, Actor Amaechi Muonagor, on Friday, June 21, began his final journey in his hometown of Ugamuma village, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The beloved actor, who died on March 24, 2024, due to complications from kidney failure and dialysis, was honored by numerous colleagues from the movie industry and notable figures, including top political figures from the state and beyond.

The funeral was a significant event, attracting widespread attention and garnering a large turnout from the Nollywood community, as Muonagor’s colleagues, friends, and family gathered to pay their last respects to a man who had left an indelible mark on the Nigerian film industry.

Videos of the burial rites, which have gone viral on social media, capture both the poignant and solemn moments of the ceremony, including the one showing an ethereal angel perched on the ambulance transporting Muonagor to his final resting place. The clips have also sparked much reactions and intrigues among Netizens.

Also spectacular about the majestic entrance of former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, who attendance at the funeral was also particularly notable.

Obi, known for his empathetic nature and connection to the people, was also seen engaging in heartfelt interactions with the bereaved family members, while also consoling them for the loss. His presence added a layer of gravitas to the ceremony, reflecting the significant impact Muonagor had on his community and beyond.

The funeral proceedings included traditional rites and a Christian service, telling so much about the deceased’s cultural and religious background. The service was filled with emotional tributes and eulogies from family members, colleagues, and friends who converged and also reminisced about his contributions to Nollywood and his personal qualities of kindness, dedication, and humility.

Recall that a poignant joint night of tributes was recently organized by distinguished members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) at the iconic National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos in honour of late Muonagor, alongside his other esteemed late colleagues, including John Okafor (Mr. Ibu) and Zulu Adigwe.

The also-well-attended proceedings began with a moving candlelight procession, commencing from Marshal Roundabout in Surulere around 5pm, and elegantly made its way to the revered grounds of the National Stadium Surulere.

Muonagor, who passed away at the age of 67, is reputed to be one of Nollywood stars whose contributions to Nollywood cannot be overemphasized.

The veteran actor was also renowned for his versatile acting skills, having portrayed a wide range of characters that endeared him to audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

Although, his passing leaves a void in the industry, but his legacy continues through the countless films he starred in and the inspiration he provided to up-and-coming actors. While his legacy lives on in the memories of those who knew him, his films also continue to bring joy and reflection to audiences, as evidenced by his final journey, marked by the outpouring of love and respect from colleagues and admirers.

Watch some of the videos below: