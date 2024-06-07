Anambra CP Cautions Against Illegal Security Levies, Reassures Stronger Bond with Sister Agencies

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has reaffirmed his commitment to an all-inclusive policing system, emphasizing collaboration with various security outfits to enhance law enforcement and public safety in the state.

CP Itam stated this on Thursday during in a meeting with Vigilante groups, the Hunters Association of Nigeria, and other relevant security outfits in Anambra, which held at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development in Awka, the State capital.

According to a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, CP Itam, during the event, commended the security outfits for their dedication and selfless service in supporting the police in combating crime in the state.

He further said the Police Commissioner frowned against some unprofessional conducts observed among some vigilantes in some communities, such as illegal detention of suspects, mob actions, and unauthorized security levies, among others, and also warned them to uphold the law and avoid being manipulated against the communities they are supposed to protect.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, the CP pledged greater cooperation between the officers of the Command and the legitimate security outfits in the state and also proposed the creation of a State Policing Model based on the Police Community Policing Committee, which would integrate all security outfits to ensure coordinated and efficient sharing of intelligence.

“During the interactive session, security operatives expressed their satisfaction with the CP’s approach and raised various concerns, which were promptly addressed. The Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy, Hon Tony Collins Nwabunne, praised CP Itam for this initiative, noting that it was unprecedented in the state and called for regular engagements of this nature.

“The event was attended by the Management Team of the Police Command, the State and Zonal Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), representatives of the State Security Service in Awka, the Hunters Association of Nigeria, representatives of the National President of the Town Union Association in the state, members of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, and members of the Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA), among others,” the statement partly reads.