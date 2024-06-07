8.4 C
New York
Friday, June 7, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Anambra CP Cautions Against Illegal Security Levies, Reassures Stronger Bond with Sister Agencies

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has reaffirmed his commitment to an all-inclusive policing system, emphasizing collaboration with various security outfits to enhance law enforcement and public safety in the state.

CP Itam stated this on Thursday during in a meeting with Vigilante groups, the Hunters Association of Nigeria, and other relevant security outfits in Anambra, which held at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development in Awka, the State capital.

According to a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, CP Itam, during the event, commended the security outfits for their dedication and selfless service in supporting the police in combating crime in the state.

READ ALSO  Vehicle, Guns, Charms, Others Recovered, As Hunters Bust Kidnappers' Den in Anambra

He further said the Police Commissioner frowned against some unprofessional conducts observed among some vigilantes in some communities, such as illegal detention of suspects, mob actions, and unauthorized security levies, among others, and also warned them to uphold the law and avoid being manipulated against the communities they are supposed to protect.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, the CP pledged greater cooperation between the officers of the Command and the legitimate security outfits in the state and also proposed the creation of a State Policing Model based on the Police Community Policing Committee, which would integrate all security outfits to ensure coordinated and efficient sharing of intelligence.

“During the interactive session, security operatives expressed their satisfaction with the CP’s approach and raised various concerns, which were promptly addressed. The Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy, Hon Tony Collins Nwabunne, praised CP Itam for this initiative, noting that it was unprecedented in the state and called for regular engagements of this nature.

READ ALSO  Again, Many Feared Dead, As Revenue Agents Allegedly Cause Another Multiple Crash in Anambra, Youths Protest (video)

“The event was attended by the Management Team of the Police Command, the State and Zonal Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), representatives of the State Security Service in Awka, the Hunters Association of Nigeria, representatives of the National President of the Town Union Association in the state, members of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, and members of the Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA), among others,” the statement partly reads.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
‘It’s False’, Presidency Shoots Down Reports Of N105,000 Minimum Wage
Next article
Tribunal Orders GOTV, DSTV Owner to Give Nigerians One-Month Free Subscription, Pay N150m

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  Again, Many Feared Dead, As Revenue Agents Allegedly Cause Another Multiple Crash in Anambra, Youths Protest (video)

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports