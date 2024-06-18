Access Bank PLC Breaks Ground on 60 Additional Classrooms in Kaduna, Seeks to Double Child Enrollment

Access Bank PLC, one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, has continued to demonstrate its commitment to education and community development, breaking ground for the construction of 60 additional classrooms in Maraban Jos, Kaduna. This development, which took place on the sidelines of the 2024 Access Bank Charity Polo Tournament, builds on the Bank’s previous efforts having commissioned 30 blocks of 2 classrooms each at the tournament in 2023.

Upon completion of the project, Access Bank aims to double the number of enrolees in the Access Bank Fifth Chukker School, which has seen about 14,000 children benefiting from access to quality education and social welfare.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Roosevelt Ogbonna, FCA, CFA, Access Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, stated that the project is part of a broad mission to enhance educational opportunities for underprivileged children and ultimately alleviate poverty across Africa.

According to Ogbonna, “Nigeria faces a profound challenge. Over 12 million of our children are out of school, with a significant number residing in the northern region. This unpleasant reality compels us to act, transforming despair into hope, and ensuring that every child is afforded the opportunity to dream and achieve.

“In line with our mission to drive prosperity across Africa, we are proud to flag-off the construction of an additional 60 classrooms that will soon echo with the laughter and choruses of our young minds learning. These classrooms will serve as more than just buildings; they will be sanctuaries of hope, where the dreams of thousands of children will be nurtured, and futures will be forged. We will continue to work with our partners to create a brighter, more equitable future for the African child.”

The Executive Governor of Kaduna, Uba Sani, lauded the efforts of Access Bank, Fifth Chukker and UNICEF for their commitment to improving the levels of education in the state. He added that Kaduna will continue to do its part in fostering the goal to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the region.

“Kaduna is happy to have partners in Access Bank, Fifth Chukker and UNICEF as we work to ensure that our children have access to quality education. We believe that all children have a right to formal education, and we look forward to more groundbreaking projects,” Sani stated.

In previous editions of the Tournament, Access Bank’s efforts have made a substantial effect, addressing the pressing need for educational facilities while helping to reduce overcrowding in classrooms. In addition to Nigeria, the impact of the Polo Tournament has also extended to South Africa. Yearly, donations are raised towards supporting underprivileged children in the country through the Nelson Mandela Foundation Children’s Fund.