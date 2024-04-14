8.4 C
Gov. Alia Assures Benue People Of Security Of Life And Property

N/Central
Orbunde, Former Chief of staff to gov Ortom
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

…Orders Security Agencies To Rescue Kidnapped Family Of Former Chief Of Staff

Benue state Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has directed security agencies in the state to ensure criminal elements disrupting the peace of the state are fished out and brought to justice.

He said that he is ready and willing to continue to provide the necessary support needed by the security agencies to ensure the state is cleaned from nefarious activities.

The Governor gave the directives when he received a briefing concerning the attack on Mr. Terwase Orbunde, former Chief of Staff to former Governor Samuel Ortom, and the subsequent abduction of his wife and housemaid by unknown gunmen.

He condemned in strong terms the unfortunate incident, saying, “I am shocked and dismayed by this barbaric act.”

“I have said this, and I must keep saying it. Security should, and must be everyone’s concern. The law enforcement agencies and the government need information. Make it a culture that anytime you see something, you say something. “

He pointed out that while insecurity has become a global issue and is not perculiar to Benue alone, he will continue working round the clock to secure every life and property in the state.

He assured all Benue residents that security is a top priority in his administration, and that matters of insecurity will soon be a thing of the past.

