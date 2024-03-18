Youths Burn Senator Ubah’s Clothes in Nnewi, Declare Solidarity with Soludo (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a dramatic scene as youths in Uruagu Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra, set ablaze branded vests of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Sen. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

The incident happened at Nnewi Hotel Junction, Uruagu, shortly after Governor Chukwuma Soludo commissioned the 3.2 kilometres Okpunoeze-Uruagu Road, Nnewi.

A video currently trending on the social media shows the youths who were previously in Senator Ubah’s camp, as they pulled out their branded vests of the Senator, spread them on the tarred road.

They declared that it was over for the Senator and his political parties in Nnewi, referring to both his former party, Young Progressive Party (YPP) and his new party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

They lamented that they had been previously deceived for a long time, hinting that they have now seen the light.

“The evidence is clear. We have heard, and we have seen. It is now clear to everyone that what we’re saying is truth. We have left the ‘broom group’ and come over to Solution,” a masculine voice said in the background of the video.

The people, thereafter bundled up the clothes and set them ablaze, still lamenting that they have been disappointed with many stories in the past, while also expressing optimism that their transition to the Solution Team holds better and greater prospects for them and Nnewi at large.

Watch the video below: