Joy in Anambra, As Otuocha Water Scheme Comes Back to Life

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Residents of Anambra State have commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for resuscitating the hitherto moribund Otuocha Water Scheme in Anambra State, after many years of non-functionality.

This is coming in keeping of the Governor’s promise to provide potable and accessible water to the people of the State, especially through the resuscitation of the moribund urban, semi-urban and rural water schemes across the state, among other new water facilities to be sited.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the Otuocha Regional Water Scheme serves and supplies water to the people of Aguleri, Umueri, and Umuoba Anam communities in Anambra East Local Government Area and its environs.

Speaking on the development, the project Vendor and Chief Executive Officer of the Zamic Ventures Ltd., Barr. Ken Chinwuba, described it as one of the many other steps so far undertaken by the Soludo Administration to further enhance and improve the performance of the State’s water sector.

While appreciating the State Government for the move and the opportunity given to the firm in the implementation of the crucial project, Barr. Chinwuba liking the project to another practical manifestation of Governor Soludo’s unwavering commitment to addressing critical infrastructure challenges and improving the quality of life for Ndị Anambra, describing his government as an evidence-based government.

On his own part while giving an overview of the project, Mr. Maduabuchi Nwalieji of the State’s Ministry of Power and Water Resources, explained that the Water Scheme had source rooted in the Omambala River. He also revealed that the Water Scheme is equipped with a gigantic water treatment plant that has the capacity to treat over 10 million litres of water daily.

His words: “This particular project is part of Governor Soludo’s campaign promises to bring about a comprehensive water scheme that will end the long-lasting water scarcity in the state.

“The Scheme has a treatment plant with the capacity to treat over 10 million litres of water per day

“It has a distribution reservoir of 400 cubic meters (100,000 gallons size) erected in front of Fr. Joseph Catholic Cathedral, Aguleri. The total pipeline network already completed is 5km around the 3 towns (Aguleri, Umuleri and Umuoba Anam).

“Further reticulation will cover an additional 20KM with over 50 fetching points to be completed in the next 1month.

“The Scheme also has a pontoon floating barge intake which houses the abstraction pumps mounted inside the river. It equally has a 500KVA generator set and Transformer respectively.”

When contacted by this reporter, the State’s Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, reaffirmed that Governor Soludo is intentional about revamping and transforming the state’s water and power sectors, as can be seen in the numerous achievements of his administration in the various sectors in just two years in office.

According to him, Governor Soludo gave a marching order for the resuscitation of the various water schemes and facilities across the state to ensure uninterrupted clean and portable water supply to the people of the state.

Commissioner Chukwuemeka further revealed that the project was in line with the vision of the Soludo-led government to make the state a livable and prosperous homeland, even as he stressed on the need for Ndị Anambra take full and adequate ownership of the water facility and other facilities in their area, to ensure their adequate security, functionality, sustainability.

While noting that more revitalization and resuscitation of moribund water facilities are still ongoing in different parts of the State, the Commissioner emphasized that the Soludo Administration was already on the move and would stop at nothing in providing and ensuring that Ndi Anambra have uninterrupted access to clean and potable water.