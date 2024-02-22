8.4 C
Nigeria Hardship: How Hungry Children, Elderly Women Dehumanised In Niger State Over Food Palliatives

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

As a result of abject poverty and economic affliction in Nigeria, desperate hungry women, men and children are seen struggling to pick scattered grains of beans and rice from the floor.

The victims are residents of Madara ward in the Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State, North Central Nigeria.

Meanwhile, journalists could not ascertain the exact date of the incident, but the video on Wednesday scores of residents of the ward including children, women, and elderly struggling to get a share in what look like two 50kg bags of rice and beans.

Like birds, desperate hungry women, men and children are seen struggling to pick scattered grains of beans and rice from the floor.

A voice in the video narrating the unfortunate incident is heard saying: “You see what is going on, fighting everywhere. Palliative! Palliative!! Palliative!!! Palliative for Madara Ward. Them dey steal the bag. They don steal the bag and they are running with it. They don tear it, you can see the palliative on the ground. See palliative for ground.”

 

“You see they are still fighting for the palliative. See the bag they are dragging. See what Tinubu don turn us to. Our palliative. Even old woman don fall. Mama, don’t kill yourself. See children for ground struggling for palliative,” the narrator said.

Nigeria’s naira on Wednesday dropped to a record low against the dollar on the official market.

 

Senate President Godwin Akpabio earlier on Wednesday stated that all 36 state governors had received additional N30 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to tackle the food scarcity situation in the country.

 

Akpabio added that the newly released funds for the state governors are different from their monthly allocation and urged them not to divert the funds to another use different from solving the problem of foodstuff scarcity.

