Insecurity : CDS charges Troops to remain Resolute in fighting  Insecurity Challenges

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Chief of Defence Staff ,

General Christopher Musa ,Chief of Army Staff charged Troops of the Nigeria Army Operation Hadarin Daji to remain steadfast against the security challenges facing the country.

Musa stated this on Tuesday in Sokoto at a special launch to mark the Christmas and new year celebrations with officers ,soldiers, men and families of the 8 Division ,Sokoto.

He said the Nigerian Army can do more in fast tracking it operations professionally with patriotism towards freeing the nation of terrorism.

General Musa who said he deemed necessary to come to Sokoto during this period and appreciate troops of the Nigeria Army and their families and encourage them for the good work their are doing in fight against terrorists .

While encouraging them not to be tired , said the duty of the army was to bring and ensure peace was sustained in the country.

He assures Nigerians that the Nigeria Army would intensifies their operations so that there will total peace in Nigeria .

According to the CDS who was born and brought up in the caliphate ” We can do it and with God, our efforts will be crowned with success.

” We have the capacity and capability to achieve the desired success”, while noting that whatever challenges being faced, the leadership of the military remain together with the troops and families.

The CDS also seeks the support of all Nigerians saying all hand should hands put together to end insecurity challenges bedevilling the country .