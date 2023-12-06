Ebonyi Scrap Dealers Unite, Vows To Eradicate Vandalization

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Scrap Dealers Association have vowed to put an end to vandalization of State government and Private individual property.

The disclosure was made during their Sensitization visit across 3 senatorial districts in Ebonyi, covering; Izzi, Ebonyi, Ezza South, Ezza North, Afikpo North, and Edda LGAs in Ebonyi State.

The Chairman of the Association, Chief Eric Ejike Nwigwe urged members to cease purchasing scrap without proper documentation and stressed the importance of promptly reporting any suspicious transactions to the appropriate authorities.

Nwigwe recounted an ugly incident which occurred two weeks ago, involving the vandalization of public infrastructure along Ahia Ofuru to Ezzamgbo which posed a potential threat to the operation of scrap industry in the State.

He commended the swift action taken by the union’s task force in apprehending non-members responsible for the vandalism, subsequently handing them over to the government, which led to their imprisonment.

He reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the members but issued a stern warning of severe consequences for those found in possession of government property. He maintained that only duly registered members will be allowed to operate in the State.

“If we catch any member with government property, we will promptly report them. According to our constitution, any member caught with government property will cease to be part of our association and will be liable to pay a fine of one million naira.”

He emphasized, ‘protect not just government property but also individual belongings. Many have reported incidents of missing batteries when they park their vehicles or finding their pots removed from the fire and sold. Be careful of the things you buy. If you come across school property, refrain from buying unless it is sold by the school management with the proper letterhead.

“Similarly, for police or company property, ensure it is accompanied by the respective letterhead to avoid problem”.

During the visit, members pledged their support to desist from illegal transactions and vowed to report anyone with suspicious items for sale. They also highlighted some of the challenges facing them in their individual businesses.

Speaking the State Secretary, Comr. Ngwuta Nnamdi, and State PRO, Comr. Ngwuta Ifeanyi, collaborated with the Chairman, emphasizing the need for members to abstain from engaging with state government property while offering unwavering support to the government of the State.

Coordinators for Ezza South, Chinedu Aluma Solomon, Afikpo North/Ebonyi South Senatorial zone, Jeremiah Emeka Ikposo, and Theophilus Ejike Igwejimba pledged collaboration with the mother union and the state government to combat vandalism in the State.