Revealed : How Wike’s Intervention Halted Anyanwu’s Removal As PDP National Secretary

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of FCT, has taken a step to prevent the removal of Senator Samuel Anyanwu from his position as the National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike’s intervention comes amidst a brewing controversy within the party over Anyanwu’s position.

Anyanwu, who contested as the PDP’s gubernatorial candidate in the November 11 Imo state election, secured the second position, losing to Senator Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before the gubernatorial election, Adolphus Nwabara, Chairman of the party’s Board Of Trustees, called for Anyanwu’s resignation.

The crux of Nwabara’s argument was the perceived conflict of interest arising from Anyanwu concurrently holding the roles of National Secretary and gubernatorial candidate.

Notably, PDP South East Stakeholders joined the chorus for Anyanwu’s resignation, advocating for Okey Ude as a suitable replacement.

A High Court in Enugu further fueled the controversy by issuing an order directing the National Working Committee (NWC) to remove Anyanwu from the position of National Secretary and replace him with Ude.

Last week, the NWC, led by acting National Chairman Ambassador Illiyia Damagum, purportedly announced Anyanwu’s removal from the role of National Secretary.

Damagum clarified that Anyanwu would not assume office until the conflicting court orders were resolved.

Wike’s intervention played a pivotal role in stalling Anyanwu’s removal.

The Minister openly disagreed with the PDP Board of Trustees, asserting that they lacked the authority to dictate who could hold the office of the National Secretary.

Reports indicate that Wike clashed with some PDP State Governors who advocated for Anyanwu’s removal, suspecting his close association with Wike.

Sources reveal that the governors sought Anyanwu’s removal due to their perception of his alignment with the former Rivers State Governor.

The internal strife within the PDP extends beyond the National Secretary issue.

Wike’s opposition to Atiku Abubakar’s presidential bid had caused friction with some PDP governors.

Wike, along with four other governors, supported Bola Tinubu, the then All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, leading to Tinubu’s victory over Atiku and other contenders in the 2023 presidential election.