Mbadinuju laid foundation for modern day Anambra – Soludo

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has paid a special tribute to former Gov. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, describing him as “a man who lived his life in service to humanity”.

Soludo said this at Mbadinuju’s lying-in-state at the Government House, Awka as part of the funeral activities lined up in his honour.

Soludo said the infrastructural projects built by Mbadinuju during his administration “laid the foundation for the modern Anambra.

“Odera came in as governor 24 years ago, and he left office 20 years ago.

“It is only fitting, as a person, he devoted four good years of his life, which he put on the line.

“We have gathered as a people to say goodbye.

“Odera founded the Anambra State University, now called Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University, Uli.

“He built the Alex Ekwueme Square and the Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, both in Awka.

“He did his best in infrastructure development.

“History will be kind to Odera that he laid the foundation of a new Anambra of today,” the governor said.

He thanked those who came to pay their last respect to the Uli- born ex-governor.

According to him, people of Anambra have assembled here today to say it is well with his soul.

Earlier in a sermon, the Archbishop of Anglican Diocese of Niger, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, urged Mbadinuju’s widow and children to be courageous and consoled as their father did his best as governor of Anambra.

Ibezim, who said there were three types of deaths, including physical death, spiritual death and eternal death, said that the day of reckoning was imminent.

He therefore urged every man and woman on earth to endeavour to live an upright life.

Dignitaries at the event included former Gov. Peter Obi, his deputies Dame Virgy Etiaba and Mr Emeka Sibuedu.

Others were the present Deputy Governor, Dr Onyedikachukwu Ibezim, and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Somtochukwu Udeze.

The rest included members of the State Executive Council, Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Onochie Anyachelu, Catholic Bishop of Awka, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aderemi Olufemi, amongst others.

Mbadinuju, popularly called “Odera”, was governor of Anambra between 1999 and 2003.

He died on April 11 at the age of 77.