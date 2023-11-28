Gov Bala Mohammed welcomes 1,409 Corps members deployed to the State

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Tuesday welcomed the 2023 Batch ‘C’ Stream II corps members deployed to the state with urging them to individually and collectively make positive impacts on the lives of their hosts communities.

Speaking at the opening of their 3 weeks orientation course held at the State NYSC camp Wailo, the Governor congratulated the corps members on the successful completion of academic endeavours and their patriotic response to the clarion call to serve the country which he said is a clear manifestation of their consistent obedience to constituted authority.

Represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, the Governor noted that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has remained a beacon of hope in the country’s mission for a united and prosperous nation.

He said in the past 50 years, the scheme has exposed millions of youths to the various cultures and traditions of our society as well as impacting skills and experiences to enhance those they have acquired in school.

“I am greatly pleased to address you today as you are officially inducted into the national youth service scheme. I welcome you to Bauchi State. The Pearl of Tourism”, where you are expected to spend the next 12 months. The success or otherwise of your service is to a large extent dependent on the foundation laid during the orientation course, is designed to prepare you for challenges you may face during the service year and beyond.

“I implore you to actively participate in all camp activities so as to adequately equip yourselves for challenges ahead. I have no doubt that you will have a rich and rewarding experience in your own time, blending and learning from your host communities where you will be assigned within the State. Feel free and integrate with them and participate actively in their developmental efforts.”

Governor Bala Mohammed said on its part, the state government is committed to supporting the NYSC Scheme in the state and as such will continue to ensure that necessary appropriations are made to sustain the gains of the scheme and also provide for the welfare and secondary needs of all corps members deployed to the state.

“As you commence your one year mandatory national service today, I encourage you to be resolute and committed to national ideals and also exhibit a sense of dedication, loyalty, and discipline to the cause of serving our fatherland.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of NYSC Governing Board and Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mohammed Salees Gamawa acknowledged the outstanding support of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed towards supporting all the NYSC activities in the state.

In a welcome address, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Rifkatu Daniel Yakubu said 1,409 corps members have been registered for the orientation course and therefore expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for his administration’s desire to upgrade and renovate facilities at the orientation camp for better service delivery.

The State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, was represented at the occasion by Justice Faruk Umar Sarki.