Imo: One Killed, Buildings Razed As Security Agents, Bandits Battle For Supremacy

By Special Correspondent

Gunmen who reportedly wrecked havoc in Agwa Oguta LGA of Imo state on the wee hours of Sunday, were said to have encountered some security agents in the community which led to the killing of a young boy.

A community source said that trouble started after police arrested the wife to a suspected leader of a dangerous syndicate in the community whose name was given as Mr. Uzondu.

The source further said that the fleeing leader regrouped with his gang members and set some houses ablaze and killed a young boy whom they accused of informing the police of his whereabout.

Hear him, “the true nature of the incident was that the police arrested the wife to the gang leader of unknown gunmen from Agwa in Oguta LGA. The leader’s name is Mr. Uzondu, according to report. After the police left Agwa, Mr. Uzondu went and killed one innocent boy accusing him of aiding his wife’s arrest. The boy’s name is yet to be known.

“They also burnt some houses in the community. As I speak, Agwa is deserted. People have run away in fear. This is not the first, second nor the third Agwa is on the run because of the activities of the unknown gunmen and other armed men. Government and police should step up action towards tackling the security problem in Oguta.”

The Imo Police Command Spokesperson, ASP Henry Okoye is yet to confirm the story as at the time of filing this report.