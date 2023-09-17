8.4 C
New York
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Imo: One Killed, Buildings Razed As Security Agents, Bandits Battle For Supremacy

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Special Correspondent

Gunmen who reportedly wrecked havoc in Agwa Oguta LGA of Imo state on the wee hours of Sunday, were said to have encountered some security agents in the community which led to the killing of a young boy.

A community source said that trouble started after police arrested the wife to a suspected leader of a dangerous syndicate in the community whose name was given as Mr. Uzondu.

The source further said that the fleeing leader regrouped with his gang members and set some houses ablaze and killed a young boy whom they accused of informing the police of his whereabout.

Hear him, “the true nature of the incident was that the police arrested the wife to the gang leader of unknown gunmen from Agwa in Oguta LGA. The leader’s name is Mr. Uzondu, according to report. After the police left Agwa, Mr. Uzondu went and killed one innocent boy accusing him of aiding his wife’s arrest. The boy’s name is yet to be known.

READ ALSO  Imo Gov: Opposition Parties Suffer Setback As Cleric Onwumere Leads One Million March For Uzodinma's Re-election

“They also burnt some houses in the community. As I speak, Agwa is deserted. People have run away in fear. This is not the first, second nor the third Agwa is on the run because of the activities of the unknown gunmen and other armed men. Government and police should step up action towards tackling the security problem in Oguta.”

The Imo Police Command Spokesperson, ASP Henry Okoye is yet to confirm the story as at the time of filing this report.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
UNICAL s3x scandal: I’m sorry, Minister apologizes over viral video comment

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  EEDC Announces Fresh Total Blackout in Anambra, Other States, Gives Reasons

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.