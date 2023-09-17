8.4 C
Gov Otti Visits Family Of Beheaded LP Chieftain, Tasks Security Agencies On Arrest Of Culprits

Gov Otti Visits Family Of Beheaded LP Chieftain, Tasks Security Agencies On Arrest Of Culprits
Gov Otti (standing, right) condoles the widow of the deceased

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, at the weekend paid a condolence visit to the family of the beheaded Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Mr. Maduka Zachery, at Umuchioke-Ezieke, Akpukpa, Uturu, in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Otti regretted the unfortunate incident and urged the bereaved family to take heart. He said that the deceased was a committed party man, adding that the loss was not just that of the immediate family but to the party and entire State.

Governor Otti assured that everyone involved in the killing of the deceased must be brought to book and directed security agents in the State to fish out the culprits.

The State chief executive, who noted that it is not easy to endure such a tragic death however prayed God to console the immediate family, the Labour Party family and the people of the State.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by the First Deputy Chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nelson Nmerengwa; Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, among other top government officials.

