No To War Protest Begins In Kano – Residents Show Solidarity To Niger Republic

By Mohammed Yusuf, Kano

Protesters have hit the streets of Kano State with Niger France and Nigerian flags saying “NO TO WAR, NO TO FRANCE AND NO TO BOLA TINUBU AND ECOWAS”

One of the Protesters who spoke to our correspondent said; “This is just the beginning to what’s to befall Nigeria.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a bid to please France and America who have promised him to hide his criminal records till 2026 has gone ahead to declare WAR with the Nigeriens who has bothers with 7 states in Nigeria.”

A Nigerian wrote on his media handle; “this protest is just a solidarity protest, hunger and insecurity protest hasn’t started yet.

“But wait oo!!. “So these Northerners knew that Tinubu is an illegitimate President”?.. Wow… Okay, Indeed, Nigeria is sitting on a keg of Gunpowder like Olusegun Obasanjo said.

“Tinubu is getting himself complicated by the day. Judiciary can only do one thing… Administer the right judgement… (you know what the judgment is abi)?”

The protest according to our correspondent started in the early hours of Saturday, August, 11 2022.

More details will be published in our subsequent Bulletin.