USAID State2State Supports Ebonyi On OGP SAP Implementation

…As Government Approves Its Implementation

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The United States Agency for International Development, USAID through State2State Activity, Ebonyi have supported the implementation of Open Government Partnership, OGP, Action Plan in the state.

The USAID Ebonyi State Team Lead, STL, Dr Sam Onyia disclosed this during a workshop held at their Secretariat, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

The theme of the workshop tagged, “Quarterly Open Government Partnership Progress Review Ebonyi.

According to Onyia, “State2State Activity helps the State Steering Committee of the OGP, the technical working groups and other OGP Stakeholders to come together and deliberate on what has been done so far in implementing the OGP State Action Plan, SAP, in line with the implementation plan.

Meanwhile, implementation has commenced fully, since the immediate past governor David Umahi signed off the SAP on May 25th, 2023.

One of the participants, Engr. Ikechukwu Echiugu, State2State Desk officer, Ministry of Water Resources added that the OGP as a program is aimed at enabling state government engage citizens in any program or project in terms of budget and budget processes.

