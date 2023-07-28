Death of Lady in Anambra Hotel: Police Announce Update As Autopsy Report Surfaces

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In a startling update on the Cosmila Hotel tragedy, Anambra State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, has revealed that the cause of death of Miss Chinyere Awuda was determined to be drowning.

Recall that the young lady’s lifeless body was discovered in an abandoned swimming pool on the hotel premises following an event on 17th July 2023.

Initially, it was alleged that she was beaten to death after being accused of pilfering some of the Naira notes allegedly sprayed on a show host in the hotel’s club. The host had also been arrested for questioning during the police investigation. However, the pathologist’s report has brought a surprising twist to the case.

“The autopsy report indicated that drowning was the cause of death,” DSP Ikenga stated in a press statement issued to newsmen on Friday, debunking the earlier claims of foul play.

According to him, the report suggested that the deceased might have accidentally fallen into the abandoned swimming pool and met her tragic end.

He said with the latest findings, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has ordered the case file to be forwarded to the Attorney General for vetting and legal advice. He added that, as investigations continue, the police would keep the public informed of any further developments in due course.

Concerned citizens have expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased and await the conclusion of the official investigation. However, as the case now takes another turn, the public awaits further update on the next line of action on the matter.

