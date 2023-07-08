Anambra Govt Converts Moribund Water Project to Solar at Civil Servants’ Quarters

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Igwegbe has commended the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo for his commitment in promoting the welfare of civil servants in the state and making life more meaningful for them.

Barr. Igwegbe gave the commendation while inspecting a moribund 50,000-liter water facility newly renovated and converted to solar by the State Government at the Civil Servants’ Quarters, Iyiagu Estate, Awka.

The inspection was done in the company of the State Commissioner of Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, whose Ministry executed the project. The State Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Mr. Don Onyenji, who lives at the Estate, was also present during the inspection, among other government functionaries.

Speaking after the inspection, the Head of Service, Barr. Igwegbe highlighted some of the various ways the Governor has supported and shown interest in the welfare of the State’s workforce, and further commended him for approving the renovation of the water facility, which, she said, had solved the problems of water scarcity for the civil servants in the Estate.

On his own part, the Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Chukwuemeka, said the renovation and conversion of the water facility to solar was one out of many of such projects that the state government has done in different parts of the State in recent time, including the one done at Iyiora, Anam, in Anambra West Local Government Area with 5000 gallon tank; and the one done at Ibuhugu village in Umuchu, Aguata Local Government Area, among others.

He recalled that the water facility inventory his Ministry had when he newly assumed office showed that over 70 percent of 1400 water facilities in different parts of the State were not functional, mainly because of power source, which are largely diesel generators that are expensive to maintain and environmentally unhealthy; hence, the need for alternative for alternative source that will be more effective, efficient, and eco-friendly.

“And we saw the renewable energy source as the best alternative and better source of power for the water facilities. And that is one of the reasons behind the ongoing renovations and conversions of the water facilities, and, of course, the streetlights across the state,” he said.

Commissioner Chukwuemeka, who said environmental sustainability was one of the major developmental pillars of the Soludo Administration, said the renovation and conversion would contribute, in no small measure, in achievement of the Governor’s vision of making Anambra a liveable and prosperous homeland.

In their separate remarks, some residents of the Estate, including the Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Mr. Onyenji, and the Chairman of the Estate, Mr. Obi Anthony Okechukwu, recounted their past experiences when the water facility was generator-powered and how they made a series of efforts to attract the state government to come to their rescue, which all proved abortive, until the Soludo’s government came on board and intervened.

While commending the Governor for his timely response to their plights, the residents who attested that water had been reticulated to all the buildings in the Estate, also appreciated the Head of Service, Barr. Igwegbe, and Commissioner Chukwuemeka for their concerted efforts towards the success of the project, even as they assured to take full ownership and adequate care of the facility.

Also present at the event were the Director, Public Service Office, Office of the Head of Service, Mr. Adebayo Ojeyinka; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Power and Water Resources, Mrs Ifeyinwa Uzoka; the Director of Water Resources in the Ministry, Mr. Victor Ezekwo, among others. Many residents of the Estate were also present to attest to the efficiency and effectiveness of the facility and its functionality.

