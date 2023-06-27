What does Governor Abba Gida-Gida want to achieve in Kano?

Advertisement

By Umar Usman Duguri.

From May 2023 to date twenty nine states in Nigeria swears in new and some returned elected governor to charge the affairs of their state for at least within the next four years. Kano state is one of the state that have a new captain Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf popularly known as Abba Gida Gida who gained popularity because of his boss former governor of the state Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso during the 2019 general election; an election that narrowly helped Ganduje reclaimed his second term tenure after a rerun poll in which Abba Gida-Gida nearly clinched victory. From 2019 to date, Governor Abba gained acceptability of the masses, hoping that he would change the fortune of the state or copy the style of Kwankwaso at the time some allegations of corruption and kickbacks viral went round against Ganduje and his unfortunate fall out with Kwankwaso based on political interest and difference while others thought it was a battle of supremacy.

Lawsuit against the Kano Gov

Whatever the case might be, God has destined Abba to defeat the state ruling APC in the February 2023 governorship election, hoping that the incumbent Governor would change the narrative of the state against what they thought was a failure in governance. The optimism, enmeshed the millions of kano people to resist sun and pressure during the poll to elect the new NNPP led government of the day, whilst, barely a months and few days the popular government turned to be unpopular making the defeated APC regained strength and hope to protest for their mandate in the ongoing tribunal case in the governorship matter before the court of justice. An activist Yusuf Abdullahi, says “ any sincere prudent mind will understand that Governor Abba is out to destroy Kano. Demolishing those multi billion naira properties will definitely cause more harm than good to the state’s economy. More so, Ganduje’s lawyers must object to Muhyi Magaji’s attempt to probe the former governor. Another unfortunate thing is that Muhyi is also a beneficiary of land allocation on the city wall, but without shame, he is now part of those going round to demolish those buildings despite the fact that he sold his plot at fifteen million naira N15 million.

So far, Governor Abba has turned kano to a demolishing state, and more worrisome is that, he is demolishing Ganjue’s initiated projects mindful of the billions of naira doles out to actualize the project. Some sections of media outlets, says the demolishing task of governor Abba has reached to the tune of over 125 billion naira without attempt to pay compensation or alternative to the affected victims. Though, the government has reiterates its commitment and the rationale behind its demolition exercise was part of it government pledge to embark upon, adding that, the whole demolishing is on the right and betterment of the state as all the destroyed structures where raised in contrast with the state master plan, while some section of the government says “all the demolished buildings where own by the Ganduje’s family members not the common people of Kano”.

Constitutionally, Governor is the chief authorized/ signatory of any plot of land in the state, with that, Ganduje has the lawful backing to harness any plot of land in Kano state being governor of the state, therefore all the said used/developed areas was assented by the governor, this is why some of the partners and developers vowed to seek for redress in their destroyed multibillion naira buildings. Therefore, the Eid ground, course race center, Daula Hotel, cemetery backyard, chain of stores that was destroyed has supporting document and there no section of the state law that boldly says “such areas wont never be used for whatever reason till eternity”.

This development raised more fears from investors who have mulling to invest in kano despite numerous potentials in the state, while; others believed the governor has lose focus for governance or he want to distort APC’s legacy projects in the state for personal gain which would be at the expense of the masses whose money will still be used to evacuate destroyed areas, re-erect another structure like that of the beautiful government roundabout which serves as a landmark for the state before.

Latest plan by the government is demolition of some private houses, filling station including the government party’s loyalists who are out crying for help from constituted authorities which cause a setback. One of the residents registered his displeasure at the federal high court in kano which resulted to the order for stoppage as seen in the court order below;

They are resident of Bayero university road which the government referredthe area as part of school of legal in the state poly. According to them, “we acquired our lands legitimately from the government, we have certificate of occupancy and to date government of the day has not revoked the titles and no compensation was made, all of a sudden, the NNPP government of the ordered the making and red painting of our houses.

Similarly, owner of the Salbas filling station approached kano high court of justice for redress which we are waiting for the stoppage order against forceful eviction of our property.

Whatever, the vengeance-like leadership style of governor Abba, time will define his motive as he is yet to set an objective in the sway of power apart from desryoing properties of individuals whom he thought are not members of the Kwankwasiya movement, sadly, it affects hundreds of his party members and history and posterity will be fair to the Ganduje’s government for some legacies destroyed as the ongoing governorship petition tribunal is gaining moment and optimist for the Gawuna/Garo ticket.

