Reactions As US Varsity Awards Obiano’s Daughter Fellow of Sleep Medicine

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Diverse reactions have trailed the honour recently bestowed on Ogechukwu Winnie Obiano, the daughter of the immediate-past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, by an American university.

Recall that former Governor Willie Obiano had recently shared some photos of his family (showing himself, his wife, his daughter, and his son) on his social media handles, where he also announced his daughter’s decoration as a Fellow of Sleep Medicine by the University of Iowa, USA.

Obiano, in the congratulatory post, also revealed that his daughter was now an Associate Professor, a Board Certified Doctor in Internal Medicine, as well as a Board Certified Doctor in Psychiatry.

He wrote: “Congratulations to our daughter, Dr Ogechukwu Winnie Obiano, who’s now a Board Certified Doctor in Internal Medicine, a Board Certified Doctor in Psychiatry, and also, an Associate Professor.

“She was yesterday, decorated as a Fellow of Sleep Medicine by University of Iowa, USA.

“We give God all the Glory.”

Howbeit, the post, the pictures shared by the former governor in celebration of the honour bestowed on her daughter, and the honour itself, have continued to generate a chain of reactions and counter reactions from social media users, both from within and outside Anambra State.

While some congratulate the newly-decorated daughter of Anambra for the prestigious honour and her achievements, some others also eulogize her brilliance; while some others also share their thoughts and views on any of the three items highlighted above.

See excerpts of the comments below:

