Ozekhome, Ejiofor Dismissed As Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyers, Family Cites Reasons

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The family members of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, have disengaged his lead Counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN; and Ifeanyi Ejiofor, telling them that their services are no longer required.

The disengagement was announced in a statement issued by Kanu’s younger brother, Kanunta Kanu and made available to newsmen.

Titled “Notice of Dismissal”, the statement which was also tweeted on Thursday, highlighted some of the reasons behind the ‘sack’.

The family, in the statement, also cited Ozekhome’s alleged refusal to allow Kanu’s personal physicians access to him for the urgent ear surgery as part of reasons for the disengagement.

The statement read: “I hereby formally notify @MikeozekhomeSAN and @lfeanyiEjiofor that their services are no longer required in #MaziNnamdiKanu case pending before the Supreme court of Nigeria and all concerning him.

“After Mazi Nnamdi kanu’s case on 11th May 2023 Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN has refused to see his client in DSS headquarters Abuja even after several messages from #MNK to see him.

“Secondly, for stopping the medical doctors who were to examine #MNK on 5th June even when he and Bar. lfeanyi Ejiofor were duly informed on 2nd of June and #MNK told them to inform his family to arrange that. For this obvious reasons and many more, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor are hereby SACKED as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s counsels.

“The Kanu’s family do appreciate your time and efforts so far, please handover the legal documents asap.”

Related