Gov Namadi appoints media aides

BY SULE TAHIR, DUTSE.

Governor Malam Umar Namadi has approved the appointment of Hamisu Muhammad Gumel as Chief Press Secretary.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim.

Other appointees are; Muhammad Salisu Seeker, Special Assistant Photography and Publication, Garba Muhammad Hadejia, Special Assistant New Media I, Umar Suleman, Special Assistant New Media II.

The statement said all the appointments are wth immediate effect.

Meanwhile,Governor Mallam Umar Namadi has approved the constitution of a 28 member committee to review/appraise the state and local governments contributory pension board.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Head of Service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila, and made available to Newsmen in Dutse, the state capital.

The statement said, the former Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Mustapha Aminu will serve as the Chairman of the committee, while the state Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila will be the Co- Chairman.

According to him, members of the committee include Muhammad Shu’aibu Kiri, Former Executive Secretaries of the Contributory Pension Scheme, Hashimu Ahmad Fagam and present Executive Secretary of the board, Kamilu Aliyu Musa and also Muhammad Dagaceri, Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Admin and Finance SSG’s office, Nuhu Haruna Permanent Secretary Directorate of Establishment, office of the Head of Service.

He added that, other members also include representatives of the Ministry of Justice, NLC, TUC and NULGE among others.

The statement said the committee will be inaugurated by the state Governor Mallam Umar Namadi at the Council Chamber, Government House.

