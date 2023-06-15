DSS detains suspended EFCC Chairman, Bawa

Advertisement

Suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

He said Bawa was invited by the DSS in relation to some investigative activities concerning him.

DSS spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement late last night, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The statement reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bawa arrived a few hours ago.

“The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him.”