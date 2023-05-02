Strike Looms As Resident Doctors Give FG Two-Week Ultimatum

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

THE National Association of Resident Doctors have given Federal Government two weeks ultimatum to implement agreements concerning their demands or face industrial disharmony.

Reports has indicated that , the resident doctors made this known in a communique issued on Saturday at the end of their Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting held in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The meeting which held from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday was predicated upon burning issues affecting the welfare of the doctors and the alarming rate of plights of doctors and other healthcare workers on account of poor remuneration, grossly inadequate funding of the health sector, and the attendant negative effect on the citizens and the health workers.

The doctors are demanding an immediate increment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure to the tune of 200 per cent of the current gross salary of doctors in addition to the new allowances included in the letter written by the association to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire on July 7, 2022, on the review of CONMESS.

Related