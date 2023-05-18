PCRC national exco storms Anambra, reconciles warring factions

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

Perturbed by the leadership crisis existing in Anambra state chapter of the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, its national leadership yesterday stormed the state and resolved all the lingering crisis.

National Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Mogaji Olaniyan Ibraheem who led the the national executive team on the reconciliation move, after hearing from all the warring factions at a closed door meeting held at the state police headquarters hall, Amawbia, asked everybody to sheath their sword and work in harmony with one another.

Ibraheem who shortly on arrival, paid a courtesy call on the state Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, urged everyone to carry the PCRC interest above what he described as personal or parochial interest.

He however extended the tenure of the incumbent state chairman of the committee, J. C. Ezenwankwo to December, this year and appointed the Sir Vic Agubisi (Action Chairman), Chairman of PCRC, Onitsha Police Area Command and Ezenwankwo’s major rival as an officer of PCRC in the Southeast zone.

He disclosed that his reconciliation team had already stormed Ebonyi state, reconciled their differences before coming to Anambra, adding that their next target was Enugu state, from where to other States of the federation,.

He further announced that a new automated Identity Cards would be issued to members to invalidate all existing identity cards in possession of members throughout the federation.

Responding, Agubisi who felt elated for the wisdom exhibited by the national chairman in resolving the lingering crisis in Anambra PCRC, even when he is only about six or seven month old in office, conferred a chieftaincy title of Agunechemba 1 of Igbo land (the Lion that protects the people of Igbo land).

Also responding, Chief Ezenwankwo, the state chairman praised Inhaheem for his vision and timely intervention in the resolution of the misunderstanding.

