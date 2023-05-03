Imo University Suspends lecturer Who Slapped Female Student For Appearing With Non-departmental Outfit

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Imo State University, Owerri, has suspended one of its lecturers, Desmond Izunwanne, for alleging slapping of his female students who allegedly arrived a class session behind schedule and in non departmental uniform.

The spokesperson for the University, Ralph Njokuobi, in a statement in Owerri, the state capital, said that the lecturer’s action was “barbaric and unbecoming.”

Njokuobi, said that at a management meeting, the university approved the immediate suspension of the lecturer till further notice.

The university’s spokesperson also announced that a three Disciplinary community was immediately constituted to “unravel the immediate and remote causes that led to his uncouth behaviour.”

The statement read “It has come to the notice of the Management of Imo State University the viral video

Circulating around the globe about the indecorous actions of a Lecturer of the university Dr. Desmond lzunwanne of the Physiology Department, Faculty of Basic

Medical Sciences of Imo State University. Owerri against four students of the University.

“Management viewed the action of the Lecturer as barbaric and unbecoming of such a person occupying that position.

“At the end of the Management Meeting held on Tuesday 2 May 2023, Management approved the suspension of the Lecturer Dr. Desmond lzunwanne till further notice and has set up a three man Disciplinary Committee to unravel the immediate and remote causes that led to his uncouth behaviour.

“The general public and indeed all Human Rights Organizations are hereby implored to allow the University conduct a proper investigation and recommend appropriate sanctions where necessary in line with the staff conditions of service.

“Management will not accept any breach in the academic and moral standards expected of any lecturer irrespective of how highly he is placed in the University and sincerely believe in rules of engagement between lecturers and students.

“The University is on top of the game as it affects the matter under review.

Thanks for your understanding and patience.”

