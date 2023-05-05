Hajj Exercise: Jigawa Remits N 4 billion To NAHCO

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR, DUTSE

Jigawa state pilgrim welfare board has remmited N4 billion to the National Hajj Commission, ( NAHCO) as 100 percent payment of Hajji fares for the state intending pilgrims.

The executive secretary of the state pilgrim welfare board Alhaji Ahmad Labbo revealed this while speaking to newsmen in his office

He said a total of 1,625 Hajj seats was allocated to the state and it was sold to intending pilgrims from across 27 local government area of the state.

Labbo added that, as part of the preparation to ensure hitch- free Hajji exercise a total of 135 instructors were sent to 27 local government to train the pilgrims on how to perform Hajji and other rules and regulations governing the ritual exercise.

The ES however revealed that, the board had secured a befitting accomodations more closer to the holy mosque ( Kaabah) in the holy Land for the state pilgrims to perform their Hajj exercise at esse.

” As usual, we have formed the health workers team who have already began screaning, and conducting various test and administrating vaccinations to the pilgrims “

” Azman Airline was designed for airlifting of our pilgrims this year and we have already secured Visa’s for 500 of our intending pilgrim’s, and we are in the final stage in processing the remaining one’s, said the Executive Secretary”

” We are colling on the state intending pilgrim’s to continue to cooperate with the board’s officials for their welfare and successful Hajji exercise ” Labbo concluded.

