Disoriented Bola Tinubu Stumbles On Podium At Swearing In [Video]

The swearing in of the 16th President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Eagles Square in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory [FCT] on May 29, 2023 saw the incoming President in a manner that may have raised more questions and concerns over his health status and ability to withstand the rigours of the office.

This is as the event of the swearing in showed a shivering Bola Ahmed Tinubu who appeared uncoordinated and unbalanced. He was visibly shaking and unable to hold himself erect. He missed his steps and appeared to not have proper control of his lower extremities – his feet and arms.

See video below

The latest outing by the incoming president comes amidst a slew of mishaps which point to a gravely sick Bola Tinubu. Previously, his speech pattern had exhibited signs of neurologic disorders and/or stroke. Also, Bola Tinubu had displayed signs of dementia and inability to hold a thought.

As Nigeria enters a new chapter with the swearing in of the new president, it is hoped the new president will have the presence of mind and body to execute the task that awaits.