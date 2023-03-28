Lagos Assembly Says 2023 Election Free, Credible

Advertisement

…Congratulates Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Obasa

…Condemns hate speeches, ethnicity, tribalism, religious sentiment

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima for winning what lawmakers described as a free and credible 2023 presidential election.

The House also congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat while calling Speaker Obasa a ‘record breaker’ for being re-elected a sixth time to represent Agege Constituency 1 at the House.

The lawmakers further resolved to send congratulatory messages to the President-elect, the Governor of Lagos State, and the elected members of the National Assembly, while the House would send a commendation letter each to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for their roles at ensuring a peaceful general election, especially in Lagos State.

While commending the electorate for voting during the exercise, the House further admitted that the election has become an opportunity for elected official to learn some lessons going forward.

“I think this is an opportunity for our political scientists to x-ray the situation. This was an election where some sitting governors lost to opposition.

“The election has come and gone but there is a need to look again at ourselves to see what we have left undone and what we need to sustain, how we can manage the social contract we have with the people,” he said.

Dr. Obasa noted that even the United States that is considered a leading democracy still conducts elections that some some candidates challenge as not perfect.

“I am saying this to those who have been beating drums of war and anger. We must learnt to endure and accept the outcomes of election but that does not mean we cannot legally challenge the outcome. We need to be more patriotic, we have a nation that we must protect, we have had an election and it is worthy,” he said.

“We need to call everyone to order that the process of election is what everyone must comply with.

The Muslim-Muslim ticket was a bold one and had those who favoured it and those who were against it, but at the end, the election has happened. “It was a good election and it was successful.”

For those sponsoring inciting comments on social media, Obasa urged for caution reminding them to understand that freedom of expression also has limitations.

“We must give kudos to President Buhari for being upright during the election and also commend INEC and the people who voted.

“For us at the Lagos Assembly, the election went well as we had 38 and we hope that the remaining two will join us after exploring legal means to recover their victories. Lagos also got 20 elected House of Representatives members and the three senators.

“It shows that the people of Lagos love us and support what we are doing right,” he said as he thanked Agege people for returning him to the House.

Earlier, the lawmakers who took turns to speak about the election, expressed optimism that the administration of Asiwaju Tinubu would liberate citizens from the shackles of poverty, divisive tendencies and youth restiveness.

Leader of the House, Hon Sanai Agunbiade, moving a motion under ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’, observed that despite the peaceful nature of the elections, there had been lots of dust that needs to be addressed.

According to him, “We need to conscientise ourselves, not to enable the haters and those who are peddling rumours to incite members of the public. Elections are over but national healing is necessary. We should encourage members of the public not to join in hot arguments.”

Other lawmakers including Yinka Ogundimu, Bisi Yusuff, Setonji David, Adedamola Kasunmu and Victor Akande, congratulated Obasa for his victory noting that his leadership of the House produced a Senator and Rep member-elect.

The lawmakers also expressed confidence in him saying they would love him to lead the House in the 10th Assembly.

