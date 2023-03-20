APC director killed after being abducted in Rivers

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

The Campaign Director of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers State has been killed hours after he was abducted.

The deceased was reportedly abducted by the unknown gunmen who were dressed in police uniform while he was casting his vote at Ibagwa polling unit 2, Ward 10 in Ahoada West LGA.

Lennard was exercising his franchise during the governorship and state assembly elections when the incident happened.

According to reports, the APC chieftain was making efforts to stop the gunmen from snatching election materials when he was whisked away to an unknown destination.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Darlington Nwauju confirmed the incident to our reporter on Sunday.