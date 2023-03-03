2023 Imo West Result: Imo REC, Prof Sylvia Agu Is An Electoral Fraudster – Ohanaeze Youth

Advertisement

The leadership of Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC has accused the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu of turning the rights of Imolites into a broad daylight, threatening to deprive her sleep in reprisal.

The Apex Socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC has described Prof. Sylvia Uchenna Agu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Independent Electoral Commission as an embodiment of electoral fraudulence “in the history of INEC commissioners in Imo state on the declaration of a manipulated Imo West senatorial results.”

Addressing news men after an emergency meeting of the council at the state capital Owerri, the national President Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka who also hails from the Orlu senatorial district frowned and condemned in its entirety the electoral Fruad committed by Prof. Agu against the zone.

Comrd. Igboayaka noted that classified information available to the council showed that the REC had already struck a deal to declared Hope Hope Uzodinma’s preferred candidate, Osita Izunaso as the winner of the Senatorial election in the area, against all odds.

According to him, “prior to the election, after meeting a with one of Osita Izunaso’s trusted alliens, at the former’s house, it was disclosed that Hope Uzodinma had concluded the rigging arrangements with Prof. Sylvia Uchenna Agu to declare Osita Izunaso his preferred senatorial candidates of All Progressive Congress APC the winner of senatorial seat”, he alleged.

Comrade Igboayaka who witnessed the electoral process within the Zone stated that there was no election in Orlu, Oru-East, Orsu, part of Oru-West and Ohaji Egbema, adding, “but Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu fraudulently connived with Local Government Electorial Officer (EO) to do the shabby job to Hope Uzodinma.”

“From the results that emanated from Isu, Njaba, Nkwerre Nwangele, Ideato North/South and Oguta, shows Labour Party won with a landslide, but as usual Prof. Sylvia Uchenna Agu after she was induced by Hope Uzodinma’s dollar political inducement she aided Hope Uzodinma to achieve ‘Omuma Political Magic’ by manufacturing results from Areas were no election took place. We have strong feelings that upturning the mandate of Ndigbo given freely to Labour Party in Orlu Zone must have gone with exchange of thousands of dollars, it can’t be ordinary.

“Our intelligence gathering shows that all the Local Governments and some areas wherein election didn’t hold were a stronghold of Labour Party, Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu, Imo REC had already conspired with Hope Uzodinma to cause a delay in such areas. We gathered also that at about 1pm, Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu was yet to give order for INEC electoral officiasl to move election materials to Wards and polling units, especially in Orlu and Orsu LGA.

Speaking further, he wailed that “it is obvious that Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu has murdered sleep; and she will sleep no more by her attempted plot of turning the democratic wishes of Ndi Orlu Zone by her irresponsible attitude of quest for wealth.

Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu must know that lack of quality representation and Leadership was a remote and immediate cause that made Orlu Zone to be a war zone since two years. Unfortunately, Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu forgot that Rochas Okorocha was a bench warmer at Senate, and couldn’t do anything to avert the killings and banditry that have taking place in Orlu Zone.

What Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu has done to declare someone who doesn’t have the mandate of Ndigbo Zone, is an indication that she has aided the killings, armed gangsterism, cannibalism that going on in Orlu Zone.

Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu by her doctored, manipulated and Fraudulent Imo West election results is a direct way of creating Unknown foes to herself and family, therefore Within seven days, she need immediate redemption of her name and family name by declaring the authentic winner of Imo West senatorial election.

It’s important at this juncture that Nigeria University Commission (NUC) to withdraw the Professorship of Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu as her character stinks which can steer up awful odor that can make a pregnant woman vomit uncontrollably.

Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu must at this modern time know that all her dirty deals through promxy with Hope Uzodinma to subvert the electoral wish of Ndigbo Orlu Zone are known even the most last deal she had and thinks is a secret is no no longer a secret.

Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu has provoked the frustrated and the Unemployed and aggressive Igbo youths and Orlu youths in particular who saw 2023 as a succur to retire unperformed political criminals of Igbo extraction from Poor representative at national assembly.

Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu must as a matter of urgency reflect on the consequences of her electoral fruad and amend her errors within seven days by giving Ndigbo a result that reflects on their wish at February 25th national assembly election.

Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu is an enemy of democracy and Ndigbo, therefore Ohanaeze Youth Council declare a fugitive in Igbo land corrected the most electoral fraud she did against Ndigbo.

It’s obvious that those who pull the trigger of hate against the people, must be made to receive the bullet of Hate by the people, inline of the above assertion, Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu has pulled the trigger of hate against Ndigbo.” He concluded.