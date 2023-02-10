Violence: We Won’t Hesitate To Defend Our Members, Kano APC Warns NNPP

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has warned that if steps were not taken by security agencies to stop further unprovoked and mindless attacks and vandalisation of its campaign materials by the opposition New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the ruling party will not fail to defend it’s members.

Spokesperson for Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council and commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who made the assertion in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano, said any further attack on members or supporters of the APC will be met with the full vehemence of the law.

He said the NNPP should call it’s members to order and make them stay on the path of peace, otherwise they should realized that violence is not the monopoly of any party.

Malam Garba said Kano has relatively been peaceful in recent times and the APC is fully committed to peaceful campaigning and working day and night to ensure victory at the polls, which the opposition is afraid of.

The commissioner pointed out that it was unfortunate that the NNPP, which is not comfortable with the massive support the APC has been getting from the people in the state, is now resorting to violence to show their frustrations.

He further stated that while the NNPP is unleashing violence against the APC, its chairman Haruna Doguwa, in an attempt to cover up the atrocities, was crying foul.

Malam Garba said the APC has documented evidence on what the NNPP thugs have been doing, including killing, bodily harm, destruction of branded and campaign materials.

“The NNPP kwankwasiyya have now unleashed a reign of terror on our members. They killed our member in Kutama, torched the residence of the APC chairman, they descended on our members in Makoda, Gezawa, Tarauani, inflicted bodily harm on some of them and also dispossessed them of their phones and other personal effects, as well as night operations to pull down our posters in the metropolitan area,” he added.

The commissioner averred that the NNPP’s deafening silence over attacks on the APC confirms not only their implicit support for violence but also afraid of free and fair elections and also plan to precipitate violence in order to frighten people not come out to exercise their civil rights.