Anambra Keke Operators Target Arrest Of 800 Touts In A Month

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Keke tricycle operators in Anambra state have declared war against over 800 suspected touts and fake revenue operators in the area.

Similarly the operators have appealed to Gov Charles Soludo to lift the six months ban on the union announcing that it has set up local government task force to work with the state government in fighting revenue thieves in the rural areas.

Rising from its meeting in Awka yesterday the operators contended that despite the government fight against touting the activities have continued in the unsuspecting rural communities.

According to it’s Coordinator Pastor Elvis Okolie who spoke to reporters;

“We as a body wish to commend Gov Charles Soludo for reviewing the taxes being paid by our members and that shows that he has a listening ear ”

“But we are not happy that despite the efforts if government to check mate revenue thieves these touts have continued to operate underground in the rural areas ripping off our members ”

“So to this end we have set up a two man task force per each local government area in the State with making available phone numbers to our members to call and report cases of touting in the state and they are working with the state government team in that regard ”

“We are targeting over 800 touts to be apprehended in one month and they would be handed over to the law enforcement agencies to face prosecution in line with the laws of the land”

“But we also appeal to the governor to lift the six months ban on our union as we are poised to work hand in gloves with government to fight those miscreants that have been giving us bad name and bad image ” he said.